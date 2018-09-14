Chandigarh, Sep 14: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday reviewed the development works in Patiala city and announced a slew of projects to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and civic amenities to the residents.

Chairing a meeting here this evening, he gave the go-ahead for construction of a 66 KV power sub station at Sanauri Adda at a cost of Rs 3.78 crore, according to an official release.

Principal Secretary, Power, told the meeting that work on this project would begin within a fortnight while other similar projects approved by the chief minister would start shortly.

These include a 66 KV sub station at Thapar University, Shakti Vihar and Passiana besides up-gradation of 66 KV old grid in Patiala to 220 KV to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to the residents. This would entail a cost of nearly Rs 25 crore.

Apprising the chief minister about the surface drinking water project, Deputy Commissioner Kumar Amit said it was conceived to change the source of drinking water for city residents from underground (tubewell) water to surface (canal) water and was being funded by Asian Development Bank.

Kumar Amit also informed Amarinder Singh that transfer and exchange of 40 bigha 17 biswa land, belonging to the Improvement Trust, Patiala, in Lord Mahavira Enclave scheme near southern bye-pass with PRTC land near Mathura Colony, has received assent from the local government department.

Likewise, 58 bigha 16 biswa land belonging to PRTC near Mathura colony was being demarcated and the process to get approval for the exchange of the same with the land belonging to Improvement Trust was underway, the deputy commissioner said.

On city beautification, concerted efforts have been made to give a facelift to various roundabouts, including Thikriwala Chowk, Fountain Chowk, Khanda Wala Chowk, and major roads, besides undertaking massive plantation drive along roads and landscaping at strategic locations, he said.

