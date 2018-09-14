  • search

Amarinder Singh reviews development works in Patiala

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Sep 14: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday reviewed the development works in Patiala city and announced a slew of projects to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and civic amenities to the residents.

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    Chairing a meeting here this evening, he gave the go-ahead for construction of a 66 KV power sub station at Sanauri Adda at a cost of Rs 3.78 crore, according to an official release.

    Also Read | 19 year old gangraped after being kidnapped

    Principal Secretary, Power, told the meeting that work on this project would begin within a fortnight while other similar projects approved by the chief minister would start shortly.

    These include a 66 KV sub station at Thapar University, Shakti Vihar and Passiana besides up-gradation of 66 KV old grid in Patiala to 220 KV to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to the residents. This would entail a cost of nearly Rs 25 crore.

    Apprising the chief minister about the surface drinking water project, Deputy Commissioner Kumar Amit said it was conceived to change the source of drinking water for city residents from underground (tubewell) water to surface (canal) water and was being funded by Asian Development Bank.

    Also Read | Punjab: Two students killed in road accident

    Kumar Amit also informed Amarinder Singh that transfer and exchange of 40 bigha 17 biswa land, belonging to the Improvement Trust, Patiala, in Lord Mahavira Enclave scheme near southern bye-pass with PRTC land near Mathura Colony, has received assent from the local government department.

    Likewise, 58 bigha 16 biswa land belonging to PRTC near Mathura colony was being demarcated and the process to get approval for the exchange of the same with the land belonging to Improvement Trust was underway, the deputy commissioner said.

    On city beautification, concerted efforts have been made to give a facelift to various roundabouts, including Thikriwala Chowk, Fountain Chowk, Khanda Wala Chowk, and major roads, besides undertaking massive plantation drive along roads and landscaping at strategic locations, he said.

    For more Chandigarh news,  Click here

    Read more about:

    amarinder singh development patiala infrastructure chandigarh punjab

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 7:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue