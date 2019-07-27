  • search
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Second OJEE Special result 2019 declared, check first round seat allotment date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, July 27: The Second OJEE Special result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The Odisha Joint Entrance Test was held both in online and offline mode. The exam is held for the admissions to various technical and professional courses in Odisha. Around 14,267 students appeared for the exam of which 14,622 were allotted ranks.

    Second OJEE Special result 2019 declared, check first round seat allotment date

    The first phase of counselling and seat allotment process will be held by the end of this month. The first round of seat allotment would be conducted on July 30 2019. The result is available on ojee.nic.in.

    How to check Second OJEE Special result 2019:

    • Go to ojee.nic.in
    • Click on rank card under important links
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View rank card
    • Download rank card
    • Take a printout

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha results

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue