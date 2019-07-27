Second OJEE Special result 2019 declared, check first round seat allotment date

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, July 27: The Second OJEE Special result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Test was held both in online and offline mode. The exam is held for the admissions to various technical and professional courses in Odisha. Around 14,267 students appeared for the exam of which 14,622 were allotted ranks.

The first phase of counselling and seat allotment process will be held by the end of this month. The first round of seat allotment would be conducted on July 30 2019. The result is available on ojee.nic.in.

How to check Second OJEE Special result 2019:

Go to ojee.nic.in

Click on rank card under important links

Enter required details

Submit

View rank card

Download rank card

Take a printout