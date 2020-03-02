  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OPSC Mains Exam date 2020 confirmed

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 02: The OPSC Mains Exam date 2020 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    According to the notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission, the main written exam for the Odisha Judicial Service will be conducted on Mar 30 2020. The exam would go on until April 4 2020.

    OPSC Mains Exam date 2020 confirmed

    General English Paper I and Procedural Laws of Paper 2 will be conducted on 30 March 2020. Law of Crime and Law of Torts will be conducted on 31 March 2020 in the fist sitting. The jurisprudence and Constitution of India paper will be conducted in the second sitting. Law of Property and Personal Law will be conducted on 03 April 2020 and Law of Contract will be conducted on 04 April 2020. More details are available on opsc.gov.in.

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha examination

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X