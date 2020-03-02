OPSC Mains Exam date 2020 confirmed

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Mar 02: The OPSC Mains Exam date 2020 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

According to the notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission, the main written exam for the Odisha Judicial Service will be conducted on Mar 30 2020. The exam would go on until April 4 2020.

General English Paper I and Procedural Laws of Paper 2 will be conducted on 30 March 2020. Law of Crime and Law of Torts will be conducted on 31 March 2020 in the fist sitting. The jurisprudence and Constitution of India paper will be conducted in the second sitting. Law of Property and Personal Law will be conducted on 03 April 2020 and Law of Contract will be conducted on 04 April 2020. More details are available on opsc.gov.in.