OJEE 2019 results declared, how to check

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, June 20: The OJEE 2019 results has been declared. The results Are available on the official website.

The paper based test was held on May 18, while OJEE 2019 computer based test was held on June 8 and 9 2019. The rank cards of those candidates who qualify the test will be also released. The result is available on ojee.nic.in.

How to check OJEE 2019 results:

Go to ojee.nic.in

Click on the result link

Login with your roll number, date of birth and enter security code

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout