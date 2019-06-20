Keep youself updated with latestBhubaneswar News
OJEE 2019 results declared, how to check
Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, June 20: The OJEE 2019 results has been declared. The results Are available on the official website.
The paper based test was held on May 18, while OJEE 2019 computer based test was held on June 8 and 9 2019. The rank cards of those candidates who qualify the test will be also released. The result is available on ojee.nic.in.
How to check OJEE 2019 results:
- Go to ojee.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Login with your roll number, date of birth and enter security code
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout