Odisha Plus 2 2019 science result declared

Bhubaneswar

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, June 03: The Odisha Plus 2 2019 science bas been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

While the results for the science stream has been declared today, there is no confirmation on when the arts and commerce results would be declared. The results are expected to be released this week.

The exams it may be recalled were held from March 7 and March 30 2019. The results once declared will be available on orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net

How to check Odisha Plus 2 2019 results

Go to orissaresults.nic.in or examresult.net

Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout