    Odisha Plus 2 2019 science result declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, June 03: The Odisha Plus 2 2019 science bas been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

    While the results for the science stream has been declared today, there is no confirmation on when the arts and commerce results would be declared. The results are expected to be released this week.

    Odisha Plus 2 2019 science result to be declared today, check arts, commerce update

    The exams it may be recalled were held from March 7 and March 30 2019. The results once declared will be available on orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net

    How to check Odisha Plus 2 2019 results

