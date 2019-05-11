  • search
    Odisha: Fire breaks out in Rajdhani Express

    Bhubaneswar, May 11: A fire broke out in a Rajdhani Express near Khantapada, Odisha, on Saturday, said reports. The blaze erupted in the power car of New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express.

    As per latest reports, the inferno has now been doused and there is no news of any injuries or casualities as yet. As safety measure, generator car has been detached from the train, reported ANI.

    Yesterday (May 10), fire broke out in the engine and generator room of Kamakhya Express in Uttar Pradesh's Kailahat in Mirzapur. Wasting no time, the driver separated the generator room and the parcel coach from the train after the incident.

    On April 28, nearly 600 passengers on board a passenger train heading from Bangarpet to Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City) railway station had a narrow escape when one of the coaches caught fire due to a short circuit in electrical equipment beneath it. No one was hurt or injured in the fire followed by billowing thick smoke, which took nearly 20 minutes to douse.

    In May 2018, the WAP 4 loco of train 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail caught fire and resulted in death of assistant loco pilot and injury to loco pilot between Talni and Dhamangaon on Wardha - Badnera section. The enquiry stated that the fire was due to a defect in the loco.

