Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 will not be declared today, check updates

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, May 20: The Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 will not be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There was a delay in the declaration of the results owing to restoration work in the state. The results are now expected to be declared either on May 20 or 21. A press conference will be held to announce the date and it is likely to be done either tomorrow or on Wednesday.

Over 5 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results the Class 10 results. Last year, the board had declared the results on May 7 itself. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter roll number and other required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

