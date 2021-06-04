Kalinga Literary Festival, British Council Come Together For 5 Films for Freedom' In Bhubaneswar

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 Examination cancelled

Bhubaneswar

oi-Deepika S

Bhubaneswar, June 04: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has cancelled the Class 12 examinations in the wake of the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Making the announcement Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that "students' lives more important than any exam."

The decision comes days after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE exams over the pandemic situation. The CISCE has also announced its decision to cancel class 12 ISC examinations.

Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 13:51 [IST]