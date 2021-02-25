YouTube
    CHSE Odisha Plus 2 2021 exam date announced

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Odisha government Wednesday announced May 18 as the date for the plus two examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education. School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said the examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will begin from May 18 and continue till June 12.

    The examination for vocational course is scheduled from May 28, 2021, he said.

    Around 3.50 lakh students will write the plus two examination this year, Dash said.

    CHSE begins the examination with English paper every year but has opted for physics this time keeping in mind the students' preparation for the national level competitive examinations, he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 12:42 [IST]
    Settings X