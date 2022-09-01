All in a day: Rs 12 cr worth mobiles robbed in MP, but recovered in 24 hours

Newborn's head found lying in MP's Jabalpur market

Bhopal

pti-PTI

Jabalpur, Sep 1: The head and a hand of a newborn child were found lying in a market in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Thursday.

Sanitary workers of the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital on Wednesday spotted the body parts lying partially wrapped in a cloth in the market located near the hospital and alerted police, City Superintendent of Police Tushar Singh told PTI.

The police conducted a search but were yet to trace the other body parts, he said. The two body parts found in the market have been kept in the government's hospital's mortuary, he said. The police are conducting an investigation into the matter from all angles, the official said.