    MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 time table 2020

    Bhopal, Dec 17: The MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 time table 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    It has been announced that the students would be given an additional 5 minutes to read the question paper. The theory exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and for the PwD candidates, the exam will be held between 1 pm and 4 pm. The practical exam would be held from February 12 and 26 2020. More details are available on mpbse.nic.in.

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 time table 2020

    MPBSE MP Board Class 10 date sheet:

    • March 3 - Sanskrit
    • March 5 - NSQF
    • March 7 Social Science
    • March 9 - Third language - Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi
    • March 12 - Mathematics
    • March 16 - Science
    • March 19 - English
    • March 23 - First language (special) - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu
    • March 27 - Hindi

    MPBSE MP Board Class 12 date sheet:

    • March 2 - Hindi (only for vocational candidates)
    • March 3 - Sanskrit (special language)
    • March 4 - English (only for vocational candidates)
    • March 5 - Indian Music
    • March 6 - English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu (Second language)
    • March 9 - Informatic Practices
    • March 13 - History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. of Science and Maths useful for agriculture, drawing and painting, Home management, nutrition and textile
    • March 17 - Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Environment education (vocational)
    • March 18 - Drawing and Designing
    • March 19 - Special language Urdu
    • March 20 - Biology
    • March 21 - Economics
    • March 23 - Higher Mathematics
    • March 24 - Biotechnology
    • March 26 - Political science, animal husbandry, Elements of science, History of Art, Business Economics
    • March 27 - Physical education
    • March 28 - Horticulture, Geography, Chemistry, Still life and design, Anatomy Physiology and health
    • March 30 - NSQF
    • March 31 - Bookkeeping and accountancy

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
