Bhopal, Dec 16: The MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

It has been announced that the students would be given an additional 5 minutes to read the question paper. The theory exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and for the PwD candidates, the exam will be held between 1 pm and 4 pm. The practical exam would be held from February 12 and 26 2020. More details are available on mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 date sheet:

March 3 - Sanskrit

March 5 - NSQF

March 7 Social Science

March 9 - Third language - Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi

March 12 - Mathematics

March 16 - Science

March 19 - English

March 23 - First language (special) - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu

March 27 - Hindi

MPBSE MP Board Class 12 date sheet:

March 2 - Hindi (only for vocational candidates)

March 3 - Sanskrit (special language)

March 4 - English (only for vocational candidates)

March 5 - Indian Music

March 6 - English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu (Second language)

March 9 - Informatic Practices

March 13 - History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. of Science and Maths useful for agriculture, drawing and painting, Home management, nutrition and textile

March 17 - Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Environment education (vocational)

March 18 - Drawing and Designing

March 19 - Special language Urdu

March 20 - Biology

March 21 - Economics

March 23 - Higher Mathematics

March 24 - Biotechnology

March 26 - Political science, animal husbandry, Elements of science, History of Art, Business Economics

March 27 - Physical education

March 28 - Horticulture, Geography, Chemistry, Still life and design, Anatomy Physiology and health

March 30 - NSQF

March 31 - Bookkeeping and accountancy