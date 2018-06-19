Madhya Pradesh: HC asks all former CMs to vacate govt houses

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered the state to get the government bungalows occupied by former chief ministers vacated within a month's time.

This is line with a recent Supreme Court order wherein it asked former UP CMs to vacate their state-allotted bungalows, rescinding an amendment brought in by the state.

The High Court, in its order, pronounced the amendment 'unconstitutional' in which the state government had provisioned residences and allowances to former CMs. A law student, Raunak Yadav from Jabalpur, had earlier moved the court against the government bungalows allotted to the ex-CMs in the state.

The SC, in an earlier order, had clarified that former chief ministers are not entitled to government bungalows for life.

Former chief ministers Kailash Joshi, Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Digvijaya Singh will now have to vacate government bunglow.

Of the four, Uma Bharti is a minister in the Union government, Babulal Gaur is an MLA and Digvijaya Singh is a Rajya Sabha MP. Kailash Joshi is the only person who does not hold any office.

