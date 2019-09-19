BU Bhopal Result 2019 declared on this website

Bhopal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Sep 19: The BU Bhopal Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Barkatullah University has published BU Bhopal Result 2019 for undergraduate programmes including B.Sc 1st, 2nd and 3rd Year students, BDS Final Year students B.Sc Nursing, BBA 2nd Year students, BA LLB Integrated Programme. BU Results 2019 have been announced for M.Ed 1st Sem Students, MPEd 4th Semester Students, MA 2nd Semester Student, LLB 1st Year students. The results are available on bubhopal.ac.in.

Direct link to check Barkatullah University Results 2019: http://bubhopal.ac.in/1594/Online-Result

How to check BU Bhopal Result 2019:

Go to bubhopal.ac.in

Click on the result link

Select your course

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout