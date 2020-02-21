Woman who came to disrupt HJS protest against Leona arrested

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 21: The Bengaluru police have taken into custody a girl who sat with a placard which read Kashmir Mukti and Muslim Mukti. The protest was being held against Amulya Leona, who during a anti citizenship law protest chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

National spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said that the girl had come to disrupt the protests. She was not part of the Samiti or the Ram Sene. She came there to oppose and disrupt the protest against Leona, Ramesh Shinde, the national spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruti Samit said.

Bengaluru police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao said that a girl sat among the protesters with a placard. The placard in Kannada read, "Dalit Mukti, Kashmir Mukti and Muslim Mukti." We had to rescue the girl as the crowd gathered. She has been taken into custody Rao also said.

Leona had on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced her action and asserted "we are for India".

BJP targeted the Congress over the incident, alleging the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were a "joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia."

The Congress too condemned the woman''s conduct and demanded stern action. The woman, identified as Amulya Leona, asked people to shout with her "Pakistan Zindabad" thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais. The woman had been taken into custody, police said adding she might be charged with sedition.