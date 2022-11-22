Wet and chill make Bengaluru shiver, as November records coldest day

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Nov 22: As if the frequent rainy days weren't enough, residents of Bengaluru on Tuesday woke up to light rainfall accompanied by cloudy skies and chilly winds on Tuesday morning.

Scientists at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told PTI that it is a result of low-pressure area formed over southwest Bay of Bengal. The weather department also predicted that rains are expected in the next 48 hours till the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal weakens further.

"In the next 24 hours, there will be rains at isolated places in the state. Tomorrow I am expecting rainfall to increase in South Interior areas of Karnataka in 16 districts, starting from Ballari and Davangere to Chamarajanagar," the IMD Bengaluru Director, Geeta Agnihotri told PTI.

According to the official, there will be distribution of scattered rains in other parts of the state in the next three days.

The IMD recorded 19.2 degree minimum and 27.2 degree maximum temperature on Tuesday at 8.30 am. There was 0.2 mm rainfall during the period.

On Monday, the Garden City recorded the coldest day in November with the mercury dropping to a whopping 13.9 degree Celsius. The temperature dipped to 12.5 degrees Celsius at the HAL Airport Station. The last time mercury dipped so low in Bengaluru was on November 21, 2012 when the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.3 degrees Celsius. As per the forecast, the next few days, the maximum temperature will not rise much, while the minimum temperature will not dip further.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 17:54 [IST]