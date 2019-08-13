Update on Karnataka PGCET result 2019

  • search
    Bengaluru, Aug 13: The Karnataka PGCET result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on July 20 and 21 this year. The result would be released in the form of merit list/rank list. The provisional answer keys were released on August 2 2019. The results are likely to be released this week. The result once declared will be available on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

    How to check Karnataka PGCET result 2019:

    • Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 7:06 [IST]
