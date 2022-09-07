Karnataka weather update: When will it stop raining in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 07: Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife Sheela, son Nikhil, and daughter Sneha.

Who was Umesh Katti? His journey in a nutshell

Umesh Katti contested from Hukkeri assembly seat nine times out of which he won eight times.

He served as the minister in the cabinet of J H Patel, B S Yeddiyurappa, D V Sadanandagowda Jagadish Shettar and now Basavaraj Bommai.

Katti was associated with six parties including Janata Dal, BJP and Congress.

He had lost the only time when he contested from Congress ticket in 2004. He lost the poll just by 821 votes.

He was credited for presenting the first agriculture budget in the state in 2019.

Katti was a vocal proponent of separate statehood for North Karnataka and created controversies by talking about the bifurcation of the state.

He had often expressed his desire to become the chief minister of the state.