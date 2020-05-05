Supporting MSMEs is important at this challenging time: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 05: Supporting MSMEs is important at this challenging time to our economy. Member of Parliament, Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacted with entrepreneurs on 24 April on how to Reboot the Indian Economy during n after the coronavirus shock.

All of them recognised the serious challenge of the Pandemic and were appreciative and supportive of the PMs steps to decisively tackle it with a Lockdown. Concerns with regards to survival of micro industries, transmission of RBI announcements to the Banks, ESI reimbursements in such challenging times, reduction of interest for a short period of time to help SMEs were some of important suggestions shared by the entrepreneurs.

Most MSMEs also requested support from State Government on waiving and deferring state level costs and waiver of Discom fixed charges.

MSMEs and Entrepreneurs who have been engaging with Rajeev are all determined to work hard and bounce back. But they do require support at both State Government level and also Banking sector during these challenging times.

In this regard, Rajeev wrote a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and the Karnataka leadership requesting them to consider most of their suggestions based on his video conference with the entrepreneurs.

Click here to read the full letter:

https://rajeev.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/msme-letter-ppt.pdf