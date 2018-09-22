Suburban trains to cost more than expected for Bengalureans

Bengaluru, Sep 22: Bengaluru suburban railway's newly proposed particular objective automobile (SPV) will have a separate fare system as the companies operated will not be linked to to the fares of Indian eailways. As a result, consumers might have to pay more than what is expected.

Reports say that the project is estimated to cost around Rs 17,000 crores and the current fare amount is not at all feasible to such a project. Hence the Indian railways has allowed the SPV to fix fares. The SPV will take a decision on fare revision, which will be applicable to the existing suburban services in the city.

At current, suburban train passengers throughout the nation are paying a minimal fare of Rs 10, which is mounted by the railway board. With a separate tariff implemented on the 161-km suburban rail challenge, the train users in Bengaluru will have to pay more than these in cities like Mumbai and Chennai.

Suburban train fares are normally fixed by the railway board, which is applicable to every state. SPV is mainly for sharing the construction cost and giving fare fixation power has not given in the past.

It is reported that the rates are proposed to be higher than the minimum railway fare but won't exceed Namma Metro charges. The suburban rail will help 35 lakh passengers and ease the pressure on the existing road network.