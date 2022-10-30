Karnataka to survey all Arabic schools to check if on same page as state board

Senior RSS leader Chandrashekar Bhandari passes away in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Chandrashekar Bhandari, senior RSS Pracharak and former Pranth Prachar Pramukh of Karnataka, passed away at a private hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The 87-year-old breathed his last at 3 pm, the RSS said.

He had served as the former State Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, founder Trustee of VSK (Vishwa Samvada Kendra) Karnataka, and was also an author and a poet, PTI reported.

His mortal remains will be kept at 'Keshava Krupa', the RSS Karnataka headquarters between 8 and 9 AM on Monday, for people to pay their last respects. The last rites will be performed at Banashankari crematorium here at 10 AM, RSS said in a statement.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Kshetriya Sanghachalak V Nagaraj, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa among others have expressed grief over Bhandari's death.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Shri Chandrasekhara Bhandari, a senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, famous author, orator and a thorough gentleman. I pray to God to bless his soul with peace. Om Shanti," Bommai tweeted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 21:08 [IST]