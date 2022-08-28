'Savarkar flew out of jail on birds': Karnataka class 8 book sparks massive row

City oldest and most famous Kalasipalya market to move out of Central Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 28: The Kannada textbook for class 8 is at the centre of a recent controversy as a section of it is being seen as an effort to glorify Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The controversy comes days after violence over removal of Savarkar posters in Shivamogga and opposition to the placement of his picture next to Lord Ganesh's idols during Vinayak Chaturthi.

Many on social media users have slammed Karnataka government over charges of "rewriting history" by the BJP-led government as the textbook revision committee has reportedly inserted a section on Savarkar in the revised high school curriculum in the state.

The new lesson is titled 'Kalavanu Geddavaru'.

According to the textbook, "there was not even a keyhole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, Bulbul birds used to visit the room, and Savarkar used to sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day."

While officials justified saying that the words are mere hyperbole, many including the opposition argued otherwise.

"This doesn't sound like it was meant to be a metaphor. There was not even a key hole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, bulbul birds used to visit the room and Savarkar used sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day", tweeted Congress leader Priyank Kharge.

This doesn’t sound like it was meant to be a metaphor.

“There was not even a key hole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, bulbul birds used to visit the room and Savarkar used sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day” https://t.co/yTS7w6411m — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 27, 2022

Savarkar's role in the Indian freedom struggle has been a flashpoint between the BJP and rival Congress.

Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 23:13 [IST]