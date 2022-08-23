Richest Temple in Bengaluru to get Rs 48 crore facelift

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 23: The city's richest Banashankari Temple is set to get a major facelift. Minister for religious endowments (muzrai) Shashikala Jolle on Monday ordered officials to submit a detailed master plan for the overall development of the Temple.

The Rs 48 crore master plan is likely to provide for a spacious parking facility, well equipped auditorium, commercial complex, upgraded dining hall for devotees and toilet facilities.

The Temple generates an annual turnover of Rs 48 crore. Jolle held a detailed discussion with revenue minister R Ashoka and directed officials to incorporate his suggestions in the master plan.

We have already included the Temple in the first list of 'A' grade Temples which will be taken up for development under the Daiva Sankalpa programme. The Temple has a collected of 48 crore every year and the same amount will be utilised for its development, Jolle said.

The minister also said that the department will rebuild the century old dilapidated Varaprasad Anjaneya Temple situated in the same premises. Officials at present set up temporary pandals to serve food to devotees. But food distribution is disturbed when it rains. Hence we will build a permanent roof and food distribution counters along with seating facilities. The kitchen is located on the ground floor and food is served to devotees on the first flood. A donor has come forward to fund an elevator and we are awaiting approvals to start the work, she further added.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 12:56 [IST]