    Bengalureans hold protest against elevated corridor, organisers say no to BJP leaders' participation

    Bengaluru, Mar 16: Organisers of protest against the proposed North-South elevated corridor denied participation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the protest event. More than 50 Residential Welfare Associations (RWA) members will stage a demonstration demanding cancellation of the tenders for the controversial project.

    Protest against elevated corridor today, organisers say no to BJP leaders' participation

    However, organisers thanked party leaders, elected representatives and candidates for being the torch bearers of democracy. "We respectfully decline their participation at the event."

    "All parties equally responsible for the mess in Bengaluru. If they want to fix that, we request them to raise the people's objections athe Karnataka Assembly. This is people's issue, not partisan politics and #TenderRadduMaadi protest is of, for citizens."

    A petition filed by Brunda Sreedhar, claimed said "The proposed North - South Elevated Corridor will destroy 120 fully grown trees in Cubbon Park. This could also result in the axing of over 3700 trees along the stretch of the corridor." Already 128, 395 people have signed the petition.

    Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, "There is always a different opinion. People who are coming from the North of Bengaluru want this corridor. People of South say they don't want it. We will try to convince them."

