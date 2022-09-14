Scheduled power cuts in these areas of Bengaluru today | Check list here

Bengaluru, Sep 14: Due to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited's (BESCOM) advancing certain outstanding operations, parts of Bengaluru may experience temporary power disruptions on Wednesday. According to reports, most of the work will be done between 10 am and 4 pm.

The monsoon showers caused several trees to be uprooted and fall against power lines, delaying a number of BESCOM's large-scale projects and adding to its list of things to accomplish. The corporation is also known to focus on extra upkeep and repair tasks over the weekends when the grid is less busy.

Affected areas will be:

Devarabisanahalli, Adarsha, Sai Shrustii, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi J V Hotel, Areas Feeding from Kengeri Satelite Town, Tuppadakkanahalli, Iynahalli, Matadajogihally, Siddainakote, Kombehalli (G), Yarapothajogihalli, Gowdrahatti, Kampal Devarahatti (B.g.kere) Yarrenahalli, Tumkurnahalli, Adavimallapura, Odnobainahatti, Nerlahally, Akhatti, Kudligarahatti, Sunkadrarahatti, Belavina Maradahatti Odnobainahatti and Kuntobainahatti.

Along with this, Badasuraianahatti, Marlahalli, Muddainahatti, Gollara Nagenahatti, Adavil Obaina Kaple, Gundlururayapura, Myasarahatti, Maliyammanhatti, Sulenahalli, Kakpalaiahnahatti, Gundluru, Somenahalli, Marlahalli, Yarrenahalli, Tuppadakkanahalli Tanda and Yarapothajogihali will also face the power cut on Wednesday.

The BESCOM said the parts of Bengaluru such as Kampaldevarahatti, Tumkurlahalli, Rayapura, Mysarahatti, Maliyamanahatti, Sulenahalli, Gundluruhangal, Molakalmuru Town, Eddulabommanahatti, Byrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurgahangal, Bommalinganhalli, Kommanapatti, Rangaina Durga Dammbyrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurga, Jayanthi Nagara, Obajjihalli and surrounding area will witness the power cut from 10 am to 4 pm.

