YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Scheduled power cuts in these areas of Bengaluru today | Check list here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Sep 14: Due to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited's (BESCOM) advancing certain outstanding operations, parts of Bengaluru may experience temporary power disruptions on Wednesday. According to reports, most of the work will be done between 10 am and 4 pm.

    Scheduled power cuts in these areas of Bengaluru today | Check list here
    Representational Image

    The monsoon showers caused several trees to be uprooted and fall against power lines, delaying a number of BESCOM's large-scale projects and adding to its list of things to accomplish. The corporation is also known to focus on extra upkeep and repair tasks over the weekends when the grid is less busy.

    BESCOM is also known to work on extra repair tasks over the weekends when the grid is less busy.

    Fear of water-logging haunts city residents as parts of Bengaluru sees intermittent rainsFear of water-logging haunts city residents as parts of Bengaluru sees intermittent rains

    Affected areas will be:

    Devarabisanahalli, Adarsha, Sai Shrustii, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi J V Hotel, Areas Feeding from Kengeri Satelite Town, Tuppadakkanahalli, Iynahalli, Matadajogihally, Siddainakote, Kombehalli (G), Yarapothajogihalli, Gowdrahatti, Kampal Devarahatti (B.g.kere) Yarrenahalli, Tumkurnahalli, Adavimallapura, Odnobainahatti, Nerlahally, Akhatti, Kudligarahatti, Sunkadrarahatti, Belavina Maradahatti Odnobainahatti and Kuntobainahatti.

    Along with this, Badasuraianahatti, Marlahalli, Muddainahatti, Gollara Nagenahatti, Adavil Obaina Kaple, Gundlururayapura, Myasarahatti, Maliyammanhatti, Sulenahalli, Kakpalaiahnahatti, Gundluru, Somenahalli, Marlahalli, Yarrenahalli, Tuppadakkanahalli Tanda and Yarapothajogihali will also face the power cut on Wednesday.

    The BESCOM said the parts of Bengaluru such as Kampaldevarahatti, Tumkurlahalli, Rayapura, Mysarahatti, Maliyamanahatti, Sulenahalli, Gundluruhangal, Molakalmuru Town, Eddulabommanahatti, Byrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurgahangal, Bommalinganhalli, Kommanapatti, Rangaina Durga Dammbyrapura, Guddadahalli, Huchangidurga, Jayanthi Nagara, Obajjihalli and surrounding area will witness the power cut from 10 am to 4 pm.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    bengaluru power power crisis

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 1:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X