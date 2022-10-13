YouTube
    Over 2000 encroachments on SWDs removed so far: BBMP informs HC

    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 13: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has informed the High Court of Karnataka that 2,052 encroachments on storm water drains (SWDs) have been removed so far.

    The HC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a petition by 'Citizens Action Group' and others on Wednesday. The Bengaluru civic body's Chief Engineer (SWDs) M Lokesh presented the action-taken report on the issue before the HC.

    BBMP workers use a bulldozer to demolish an illegal building, during a demolition drive against encroachments on storm water drains (SWD), at Munnekollal area in Bengaluru
    BBMP workers use a bulldozer to demolish an illegal building, during a demolition drive against encroachments on storm water drains (SWD), at Munnekollal area in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

    The report stated that 2,666 encroachments on SWDs ('Rajakaluves') were identified out of which 2,052 were removed by October 11. Out of the remaining 614 encroachments, 110 issues were in various courts.

    A total of 504 encroachments were yet to be cleared. Advocate G R Mohan argued that encroachments made by big builders and influential politicians were not cleared by the authorities.

    Bengaluru: BBMP continues anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal structures in Mahadevapura zoneBengaluru: BBMP continues anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal structures in Mahadevapura zone

    During the hearing the HC was informed by the BBMP's counsel that 50 per cent of the encroachments on the Begur lake has been cleared. The HC directed that an action taken report on the Begur lake encroachments should be filed before October 14.

    bbmp encroachment removed karnataka high court

    X