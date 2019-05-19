One dead in a blast near RR Nagar MLA's house in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, May 19: A 45-year-old man died in a blast in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval area on Sunday morning. The blast is said to have occured near the residence of Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna.

Dog squad has been rushed to the spot and the city police have cordened off the area. The nature and intensity of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

"A man named Venkatesh was killed in the blast that took place at 9.20 am today. FSL team has arrived at the spot, investigation is underway," ANI quoted Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, T. Suneel Kumar, as saying.

Reports say that the window panes of an adjacent house were shattered.

More details awaited.