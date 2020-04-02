NBF steps in to lend a helping hand to frontline caregivers fighting COVID-19 outbreak

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 02: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, health workers are on the frontline to fight the epidemic. Many health workers have been threatened and most have been asked to leave the homes they have taken on rent.

Frontline caregivers of Victoria Hospital were asked to vacate their homes immediately. Namma Bengaluru Foundation assisted 8 of them to relocate them to Hotel De-Oriell for the time being. This was possible due to the the timely help from Murali Krishna.

'NBF Food Delivery Drive' launched to address the food needs of unorganised sector workers, who have lost jobs and their daily wages, has as of today reached out with food packets and grocery kits to 8,305 people.

Beneficiaries include daily wage labourers, the homeless, beggars, slum-dwellers, low-income groups, elders who live alone in slums, single mothers, and such in Domlur, Vyalikaval, Hanumanthnagar, KG Halli, Nagawara and Hebbal.

Harish Kumar, General Manager, Namma Bengaluru Foundation, said "we are seeking funding and volunteers to provide grocery kits and food packets to families and children that are struggling to make ends meet.

This task would be impossible without support from various corners. We thank MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Suvarna News, Jain International Trade organisation (JITO), Atria Foundation, Bhadwad Bhava, Desi Masala, Bhaskar's Mane Holige, Prestige Gulmohar residents along with Ulsoor Gurdwara, Gilgal Charitable Trust, A reputed organisation with many years work in slums and others who have joined hands."

One can donate towards NBF food delivery drive and choose to support a family with Rs 800 OR in multiples. Each family kit will have - 10KG Rice, 2KG Atta, 1KG Dal, 1KG Sugar, 1KG Salt, 1Lt Oil and 2 Soaps.