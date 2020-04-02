  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NBF steps in to lend a helping hand to frontline caregivers fighting COVID-19 outbreak

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 02: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, health workers are on the frontline to fight the epidemic. Many health workers have been threatened and most have been asked to leave the homes they have taken on rent.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Frontline caregivers of Victoria Hospital were asked to vacate their homes immediately. Namma Bengaluru Foundation assisted 8 of them to relocate them to Hotel De-Oriell for the time being. This was possible due to the the timely help from Murali Krishna.

    'NBF Food Delivery Drive' launched to address the food needs of unorganised sector workers, who have lost jobs and their daily wages, has as of today reached out with food packets and grocery kits to 8,305 people.

    Delhi-based CRPF doctor tests positive for coronavirus

    Beneficiaries include daily wage labourers, the homeless, beggars, slum-dwellers, low-income groups, elders who live alone in slums, single mothers, and such in Domlur, Vyalikaval, Hanumanthnagar, KG Halli, Nagawara and Hebbal.

    Harish Kumar, General Manager, Namma Bengaluru Foundation, said "we are seeking funding and volunteers to provide grocery kits and food packets to families and children that are struggling to make ends meet.

    This task would be impossible without support from various corners. We thank MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Suvarna News, Jain International Trade organisation (JITO), Atria Foundation, Bhadwad Bhava, Desi Masala, Bhaskar's Mane Holige, Prestige Gulmohar residents along with Ulsoor Gurdwara, Gilgal Charitable Trust, A reputed organisation with many years work in slums and others who have joined hands."

    One can donate towards NBF food delivery drive and choose to support a family with Rs 800 OR in multiples. Each family kit will have - 10KG Rice, 2KG Atta, 1KG Dal, 1KG Sugar, 1KG Salt, 1Lt Oil and 2 Soaps.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X