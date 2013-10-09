Navratri Special: Skandmata worshipped on Day 5

On the fifth day of Navratri, Goddess Skandmata is worshipped. She is the mother of Lord Skand Kumar, hence her name is Skandmata. It is said that even those who have committed the most heinous crime, are spared and are blessed by Skandmata.

In this form, she is seen with Lord Skanda in his infant form sitting on her lap. She is a deity of the solar system. Those who worship her, their desires are fulfilled and they get a taste of supreme joy even in the mortal world.

People who worship her with complete faith are always away from troubles and sufferrings.

Skandmata has four arms and she is seen sitting on a lotus. Whenever there is oppression in an individual's life, Skandmata rides a lion and kills the demons.

On the fifth day of Navratri, one must chant the following mantra;

Ya Devi Sarvabhuthishu Maa Skandmata Sansthitha

Namastasye Namastasye Namastasye Namo Namah

She is also known as Parvati as she is the daughter of Himalaya. Goddess Skandmata slays all demons and one must wear white to please her.