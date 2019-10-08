Mysuru wears a royal look, all decked up for Dasara Jamboo Savari

Mysuru, Oct 08: The princely state Mysuru, is all decked up for the Jamboo Savari or procession of caparisoned elephants, the grand finale of Dussehra.

The main attraction at the Mysuru Dasara is the procession that starts from the Amba Vilas palace and move about for 5 kilometres throughout the city. Caparisoned elephants, cultural troops from different states and tableaux will make their way through the city as part of the grand procession that draws viewers from across the country.

Jamboo Savari will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with cabinet colleagues and family members between 2.15 and 2.58 pm at Makara Lagna on Tuesday. This will set in motion the Vijayadashami procession.

The 409-year-old festival marks victory of truth over evil. It is believed that it was on this day, Goddess Chamundeshwari (Durga) killed the demon Mahishasura, marking the end of evil.

Could this be the last Dasara for Arjuna?

The CM will offer floral tribute to presiding deity Chamundeshwari along with Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar in the 750kg Golden howdah carried by elephant Arjuna. The Jamboo Savari procession will have nearly 40 troupes and 2,500 artistes perform at the 4.5km procession route.

The administration has spruced up the route of the procession and erected barricades and shelters, besides making seating arrangements at vantage points for tourists to witness the glorious occasion.

The 750-kg golden howdah, mounted on the lead elephant, Arjuna, is expected to be the cynosure of all eyes during the procession. The howdah used to carry the Maharaja of Mysore during the Vijayadashami processions till 1969.

Dasara considered as State festival - Nadahabba in Karnataka was started by Raja Wadiyar who ascended the throne in 1610 AD.

In 1970, an idol of the goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysore, replaced the Maharaja. Tourists and locals gather along the procession route, from Statue Circle to Bannimantap, to watch the Dasara finale.

The Torchlight Parade at the Bannimantap grounds will bring down the curtains down on the ten-day grand celebration. At the end, firecrackers will be lit.