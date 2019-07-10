  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Metro work near Jayadeva Flyover: Here are the traffic restrictions, diversions

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 10: With BMRCL taking up metro construction work at Reach-5 line of Phase 2 of the Jayadeva junction from July 15 (Monday), the authorities have proposed a traffic diversion plan along this route.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Loop flyover from Bhannerghatta road towards Central Silk Board will be closed for traffic from 15th July 2019. Also, the service road along the Loop flyover will be closed, with only access to the properties in this road.

    According to an official release, those traveling from Bannerghatta Road towards Central Silk Board Junction will have to take left turn at JD Mara Junction and 9" Cross Road, then take a right turn to East End main road and again take right turn at Marenahalli main road to reach Central Silk Board.

    Commuters can also take a right turn at 6" Cross Junction via 29° main road then take left turn at the 6" main road and again take right turn at Marenahalli road to reach Central Silk Board.

    Those traveling from Central Silk Board towards Bannerghatta road will have to take left turn at 29" main road then take left turn at the 7" cross road to reach Bannerghatta Road.

    There is no change in the Traffic movement at Jayadeva Underpass on both ways. No change in the Traffic Movement over the Flyover along Outer Ring Road from Banashankari to Central Silk Board.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    traffic bengaluru metro

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 22:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue