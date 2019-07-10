Metro work near Jayadeva Flyover: Here are the traffic restrictions, diversions

Bengaluru

Bengaluru

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 10: With BMRCL taking up metro construction work at Reach-5 line of Phase 2 of the Jayadeva junction from July 15 (Monday), the authorities have proposed a traffic diversion plan along this route.

The Loop flyover from Bhannerghatta road towards Central Silk Board will be closed for traffic from 15th July 2019. Also, the service road along the Loop flyover will be closed, with only access to the properties in this road.

According to an official release, those traveling from Bannerghatta Road towards Central Silk Board Junction will have to take left turn at JD Mara Junction and 9" Cross Road, then take a right turn to East End main road and again take right turn at Marenahalli main road to reach Central Silk Board.

Commuters can also take a right turn at 6" Cross Junction via 29° main road then take left turn at the 6" main road and again take right turn at Marenahalli road to reach Central Silk Board.

Those traveling from Central Silk Board towards Bannerghatta road will have to take left turn at 29" main road then take left turn at the 7" cross road to reach Bannerghatta Road.

There is no change in the Traffic movement at Jayadeva Underpass on both ways. No change in the Traffic Movement over the Flyover along Outer Ring Road from Banashankari to Central Silk Board.