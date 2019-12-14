Lokayukta pulls up Slum Development Board for delay in clearing Subramanyapura lake encroachment

Bengaluru, Dec 14: The Lokayukta has pulled up the Karnataka Slum Development Board due to a delay in clearing up the Subramanyapura Lake encroachment. It also took serious note of the alleged misrepresentation of facts with regard to the Talghattapura Lake.

The Lokayukta was visibly upset as he wanted a concrete response from the officials. The previous order dated Sep 26, 2019 had directed for all works to be completed and the people to be moved from lake bed to the slum board apartments.

The Lokayukta ordered if this work is not completed by one week (by Dec 19, 2019), he will be initiating an enquiry on slum development board for non-compliance.

The Tahsildar's office submitted a report that they are awaiting order from DC for the eviction of encroachment. Lokayukta directed that as per the previous order dated April 25, 2019, the Tahsildar must evict the encroachment immediately.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation brought to the notice of Lokayukta that Authorities lied to the Lokayukta saying the survey been done but submitted excerpts from Koliwada Committee report. Lokayukta directed NBF to submit objections within 4 weeks on the same and the surveyor must respond to our objections ASAP. Next hearing is scheduled on Feb 15, 2020.

Harish Kumar. General Manager, Namma Bengaluru Foundation responded that, "in summary this raises the question of Accountability of officers to their duties and Transparency in how they operate. The Government needs to fix these two things immediately by making amendments to the Karnataka State Civil Service Act and its Rules".

About united Bengaluru Lake campaign:

United Bengaluru spread awareness on preservation of lakes and inspected about 23 lakes. The report was petitioned to the honourable Lokayukta. There are 23 cases with Lokayukta currently. So far 13 lakes have been surveyed based on Lokayukta order and we have represented in all these surveys.

Relentless follow up from awakened and informed citizenry for action from the Lokayukta against encroachers, recovering the land and protecting it with boundaries has helped in Civic bodies working on the development of these lakes.