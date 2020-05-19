Lockdown 4.0: KSRTC opens booking; Check route, fare, booking and other details

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 19: The Karnataka State Road Trasport (KSRTC) will resume services with a timetable to ensure that passengers reach the destination by 7 pm.

The move is line with the state government order easing restrictions further as the COVID-19 induced lockdown entered the fourth phase.

In a fresh order, the state government said all four state transport corporations (BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC) have been allowed to operate, except in containment zones, from Tuesday morning.

Both KSRTC, BMTC can ply with only 30 people would be allowed to travel in a bus with mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Amid apprehensions about bus fare hike due to losses faced by these transport corporations, the government has made it clear that the fares would not be increased and it would bear the losses.

KSRTC buses resume: Key details

In the first phase, the KSRTC will ply run 1,500 buses to destinations across the state but the last service of the day will end early.

The passengers will be allowed inside the bus only if they have face mask and after a thermal screening.

There will be no changes in the fare.

Passengers will be allowed to board the buses only at bus stations.

The corporation will not operate any air-conditioned buses.

The passengers have to carry identity card.

The buses will not be stopped en route for refreshments and therefore passengers should carry water and food.

The KSRTC will not operate buses on Sunday.

There will be no buses in containment zones.

The travelling public can book the above services through KSRTC booking Counters, authorized franchises Booking Counters, Online and Mobile booking, 30 days in Advance.

For more details, sassengers can visit www.ksrtc.in

Note: Inter-state transport of people would not be allowed, except in emergency cases.