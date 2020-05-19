  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown 4.0: KSRTC opens booking; Check route, fare, booking and other details

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 19: The Karnataka State Road Trasport (KSRTC) will resume services with a timetable to ensure that passengers reach the destination by 7 pm.

    The move is line with the state government order easing restrictions further as the COVID-19 induced lockdown entered the fourth phase.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In a fresh order, the state government said all four state transport corporations (BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC) have been allowed to operate, except in containment zones, from Tuesday morning.

    Both KSRTC, BMTC can ply with only 30 people would be allowed to travel in a bus with mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing.

    Amid apprehensions about bus fare hike due to losses faced by these transport corporations, the government has made it clear that the fares would not be increased and it would bear the losses.

    Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 4.0

    KSRTC buses resume: Key details

    • In the first phase, the KSRTC will ply run 1,500 buses to destinations across the state but the last service of the day will end early.
    • The passengers will be allowed inside the bus only if they have face mask and after a thermal screening.
    • There will be no changes in the fare.
    • Passengers will be allowed to board the buses only at bus stations.
    • The corporation will not operate any air-conditioned buses.
    • The passengers have to carry identity card.
    • The buses will not be stopped en route for refreshments and therefore passengers should carry water and food.
    • The KSRTC will not operate buses on Sunday.
    • There will be no buses in containment zones.
    • The travelling public can book the above services through KSRTC booking Counters, authorized franchises Booking Counters, Online and Mobile booking, 30 days in Advance.
    • For more details, sassengers can visit www.ksrtc.in

    Note: Inter-state transport of people would not be allowed, except in emergency cases.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus ksrtc

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 1:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue