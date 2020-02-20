  • search
    KSRTC Recruitment 2020: Transport employees under govt's payroll? 3,745 vacancies up for grabs

    Bengaluru, Feb 20: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of Driver and Driver-cum-Conductor.

    A total of 3745 vacancies are notified under KSRTC Driver and Conductor Posts. Out of total, 1200 vacancies are for KSRTC Driver Recruitment and 2545 are for KSRTC Conductor Recruitment.

    KSRTC Recruitment 2020: Transport employees under govts payroll? 3,745 vacancies up for grabs

    Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website - ksrtc.in from 24 February 2020. The closing date of application is 20 March 2020.

    Important Dates

    • Starting Date of Online Application - 24 February 2020
    • Last Date of Online Application - 20 March 2020
    • Last Date of Fee Submission - 23 March 2020

    Total Posts 3,745

    • Driver cum Conductor - 2545 Posts
    • Driver - 1200 Posts

    Salary

    • Conductor - Rs. 9,100 per month
    • Driver - Rs. 10,000 per month

    Educational Qualification and Age Limit.

    • Candidates should be 10th class passed. 24 to 35 Years

    Application Fee:

    • General Candidates: Rs.500/-
    • 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B Candidates: Rs.250/-

    Karnataka bus strike

    Meanwhile, state transport undertakings, including KSRTC and BMTC are on a hunger strike demanding a statement by the government in the budget the regarding treating transport corporation workers on par with state government employees.

    Reportedly, 24,000 buses plying through all the four transport corporations on a daily basis. While the BMTC, with a fleet of over 6000 buses, has an employee strength of 36,000 workers, the KSRTC has 30,000 employees.

    In NEKRSTC there are 24,000 employees and in NWKSRTC there are 24,000 employees and in NWKSRTC the employee strength is 30,000.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 13:48 [IST]
