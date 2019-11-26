KSP Hall Ticket 2019 for Armed Police Constable Exam released on this website

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The KSP Hall Ticket 2019 for Armed Police Constable Exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment is being held for over 1,000 vacancies which were announced by the Karnataka government.

"Written Examination Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN) (CAR/DAR)-2019, Download (from My Application) and attends the Written Examination as per the schedule mentioned in Call Letter," said an official update.

Direct link to download KSP Hall Ticket 2019 for Armed Police Constable Exam: http://app.apcnhk19.ksp-online.in/Login.aspx