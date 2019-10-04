KSDNEB Result 2019 date: Latest update

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 04: The KSDNEB Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was held in September and the results would be declared anytime this month. Although no date has been given, candidates could expect their results anytime in the month of October 2019.

There is no official update as yet and the official website only states, announcement of Results of 1st and 2nd years GNM annual examination held in September 2019. Some candidates who took the Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination have complained of difficulties while accessing the official website. Officials are taking steps to ensure that the website is responsive at all times and candidates do not face any difficulty. The result once declared will be available on ksdneb.org.