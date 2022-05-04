KCET registration 2022 to commence tomorrow: All details here

Bengaluru school Bible row: How many students have converted in the last hundred years, says Archbishop

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct the KCET registration 2022 tomorrow. More details will be available on the official website.

The KCET 2022 comprises registration, filling details, uploading documents and payment of fees. Candidates will be able to pay the KCET application fee 2022 till May 6.

The KCET exam 2022 will be conducted on July 16, 17 and 18. To apply applicants must fill the application form before the last date. The KCET admit card 2022 will be available from May 30 onwards.

Following the completion of the KCET 2022 application process, the exam authority will commence the correction facility and applicants will be able to make corrections in the KCET application form between May 7 and 10.

Candidates will be able to submit the KCET special category certificate between June 6 and 8. To register for KCET 2022 visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 16:09 [IST]