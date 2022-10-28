KCET counselling 2022 final seat allotment result today: How to check

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Oct 28: KCET counselling 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 first round of counselling seat allotment results is likely to be released today. The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA is expected to announce the result at around 2 pm.

    Once declared, candidates can check the results for the Engineering, Agriculture, and other allied courses on the official website.

    To check KCET 2022 allotment results, candidates must enter their login credentials and other details for easy access to the seat allotment results.

    KCET counselling 2022: How to check

    • Go to the official website of KCET cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
    • Click on the 'entry' tab on the homepage
    • Select UGCET 2022 result link and login
    • Your KCET allotment result will be displayed on the screen
    • Take print out and keep it for future reference.

    Remember, the last date to get admission is November 3, before 5:30 pm.

    X