KARTET 2020 Karnataka TET admit card and exam dates

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 03: The KARTET 2020 Karnataka TET process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The exam would be held on March 15 2020. The same will be held from 9.30 am onwards. The paper 2 will be held between 2 pm and 4, pm. For those who want to be teachers off class 1 to 8, it is mandatory that they qualify the KARTET exam.

The registrations are currently one and the the last date to apply is February 25 2020. Meanwhile the admit card would be released on March 7 2020.

Following the exams the answer key will be released in a few days time. Candidates will have to answer 150 multiple choice questions of 150 marks. Except the language paper, candidates can come the medium either in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Kannada and English. More details are available on schooleducation.kar.in.