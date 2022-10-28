Karnataka to survey all Arabic schools to check if on same page as state board

Bengaluru, Oct 28: After madrasas, the Karnataka government has decided to survey all Arabic schools in the state which function under the jurisdiction of the state education department.

"Around 200 Arabic schools are registered with Karnataka Education Board. We received complaints that students of these schools aren't capable of competing with students of other schools as they don't have a proper standard of education," Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh was quoted saying by ANI.

"We decided to conduct a survey of those schools and found that majority of Arabic schools aren't following whatever is prescribed by the State Education department. We asked Assistant Commissioner to review it and will take action after getting reports," he added.

Around 200 aided and unaided schools and pre-university colleges in the state teach Arabic. Most of the schools happen to be in northern Karnataka and the coastal districts.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government had ordered a survey of all to verify whether the children going to the institutes are getting education as per the Right to Education Act/ However, it remained a non-starter.

The move is in line with a similar exercise ordered by Yogi-Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 13:00 [IST]