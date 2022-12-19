YouTube
    Karnataka teacher kills class 4 student by throwing him off school building, attacks his mother

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 19: In a horrifying case, a Class 4 student died in Karnataka today after his teacher beat him and pushed him off the first-floor balcony of the government-run school. According to the authorities, Muttu Hadali, a teacher at government-run school in Hagli village in the state's northernmost region, beat Bharat, a fourth-grade student using an iron rod.

    The teacher also thrashed Bharat's mother, Gita Barker, who is also a teacher at the school in Karnataka's Gadag district, when she rushed to his rescue. She is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

    According to police, the incident occurred in Hadli village of Nargund taluk where Mutthappa Hadagali allegedly assaulted Bharath with an iron rod. Then, he threw the child from the first floor of the building, they said.

    Another teacher Nangangouda Patil who too ran to control him, was assaulted, police said adding, Geetha and Patil have been admitted to a hospital.

    The reason behind the incident is unknown, police said.

    After the incident, the accused fled the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to catch him.

    Last week, a similar occurrence was reported at a Delhi school. The instructor, in a fit of fury, had assaulted a pupil of Class 5 with scissors and hurled her from the first story of a government school building. The attack occurred during the craft class, news agency IANS reported.

    Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 23:39 [IST]
    X