YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Helpline numbers to relieve stress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 19: A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC (Class 10) results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said.

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Helpline numbers to relieve stress
    Representational Image

    Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs."

    Further, the minister said whether the results are on the expected lines or not, students must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road, beginning or the final decider of your life. It is just an outcome of one's academic life as success and failure are part of life, he added.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    sslc results karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X