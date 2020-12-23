Karnataka SSLC, PUC board exams to be delayed, not to be held in March

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Dec 23: The Karnataka SSLC and PUC exams will be delayed this year due to the pandemic. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Suresh Kumar said that the board exams will not be held in March as per the usual trend.

    "The schedule of the board exams for SSLC and II PU students will be announced along with a detailed calendar of events for this academic year will be out in a few days," the minister told a television channel over phone.

    He said that the students need not worry about the exams and added that the syllabus will be cut considering the number of available academic days this year. The timetables will be finalised after holding consultations with the department officials, schools and teachers' associations, he also said.

    On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that there would be a delay in the CBSE board exams. He also said that there is no possibility of conducting board exams till February and the date will be decided after due consideration with the stakeholders. He also said that the exams will be held on a reduced syllabus.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 14:35 [IST]
