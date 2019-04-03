  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka SSLC, PU II results 2019: When and where to check

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 03: Karnataka SSLC, PU results will be declared either in the third week or in the fourth week of April. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once released.

    Karnataka SSLC, PU II results 2019: When and where to check

    Officials said that the SSLC results would be announced earlier than usual as the Lok Sabha election would clash with the evaluation. Last year, the results for second PUC and SSLC were anoounced on April 30 and May respectively.

    This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam 6.73 lakh students have registered for the PU II exam.

    Karnataka SSLC 2019: Other websites to check the results

    karresults.nic.in

    results.nic.in

    examresults.net

    Karnataka SSLC, PU II results 2019: How to check

    • Log on to the official website of the board
    • Find the link which says, 'Karnataka SSLC results 2019' , 'Karnataka PU II results 2019'
    • Enter your roll number
    • Click Submit
    • Download the results and take a print out for future

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka sslc results

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue