Karnataka SSLC, PU II results 2019: When and where to check

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 03: Karnataka SSLC, PU results will be declared either in the third week or in the fourth week of April. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, once released.

Officials said that the SSLC results would be announced earlier than usual as the Lok Sabha election would clash with the evaluation. Last year, the results for second PUC and SSLC were anoounced on April 30 and May respectively.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam 6.73 lakh students have registered for the PU II exam.

Karnataka SSLC 2019: Other websites to check the results

karresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

examresults.net

Karnataka SSLC, PU II results 2019: How to check

Log on to the official website of the board

Find the link which says, 'Karnataka SSLC results 2019' , 'Karnataka PU II results 2019'

Enter your roll number

Click Submit

Download the results and take a print out for future