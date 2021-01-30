Karnataka SSLC Exam Date Announced: Check complete time table

Bengaluru: Section 144 to be imposed from 12 noon today till Jan 1 in view of New Year's celebrations

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 30: Karnataka SSLC Board examinations likely to start from 14 June for academic year 2020-21. The Class 10 Karnataka board SSLC examinations will end on June 25, 2021. The final time table will be published after the due consideration of objections received within the stipulated time.

The Karnataka education ministry has also provided the students with the option of raising objections against the SSLC Class 10 time-table. Students can raise their objections regarding the tentative SSLC time table with the Director (Exams), Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, 6th Cross. Malleswaram, Bengaluru -560003 within February 26, 2021.

For first language maximum marks is 125 and for remaining subjects 100 marks have been alloted. For first languages and core subjects 3 hours have been alloted for writing and extra 15 minutes to read the question papers.

Differently-abled students will get extra one hour time to complete the paper, according to the Karnataka SSLC exams time-table.

Download Karnataka SSLC Time Table -- Direct Link

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 schedule:

Login to official webiste sslc.karnataka.gov.in

On homepage, go to the 'Records' section and click on the link, "Schedule" appearing under the "SSLC"

Click on the link, "June 2021, S.S.L.C. Examination Schedule - for objection"

The SSLC examination schedule will be displayed in a pdf format.

Save it for futurereference