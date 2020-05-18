Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 to be held from June 25 to July 4

Bengaluru, May 18: Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka. More details are available on the official website.

The exams were scheduled to begin from March 29 2020. However the same has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 8.5 lakh students will be taking the Karnataka SSLC 2020 exam.

Karnataka Education minister S Suresh Kumar revealed that the Karnataka SSLC examination will take place from June 25 to July 4. Meanwhile, the second PU English examination is scheduled to be held on June 18. It is to be noted that this was the only pending paper for Karnataka Board class 12 students.

The Karnataka government had earlier come in for criticism after it said that the exams will be held as per schedule.

The Karnataka examination board is also planning to allow the students to appear for KSEEB SSLC Exam 2020 in the district where they are currently located.

The Minister said the government is hiring more buildings to conduct the examination.

The education department has decided to use 43,720 rooms in 2,879 buildings across the state to conduct the SSLC exam. During the examination, social distancing would be maintained and all the students have to wear masks compulsorily.

The Bharat Scouts and Guides volunteers are getting ready to supply masks to the students. In addition to the Scouts and Guides, the Ramakrishna Mission is supplying about two lakh masks in Bengaluru South region and Ramanagara district.

This is being done to avoid unnecessary travel to the designated examination centre in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of students have gone back to their hometowns due to the current lockdown.

A new seating arrangement will also be made to make sure that the students follow social distancing. Sanirising, thermal screening and masks will be made mandatory during the exams.