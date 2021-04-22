Karnataka SET 2021 exam postponed again

Where and how to find Covid-19 bed, medical oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections in Bengaluru?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 22: The Karnataka SET 2021 exam has been postponed again. The new dates once announced will be available on the official website.

The KSET 2021 was originally scheduled for April, but was then postponed to April 25. Now it has been further postponed and no dates have been announced so for.

The KSET is being conducted for Assistant Professorship. Candidates who qualify the KSET 2021 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

Candidates who belong to SC/ST, PWD, OVCs (Category, I, IIA, IIIA, IIIB) should be as per the list of the government of Karnataka. You could check for more details on this at bcdbng@kar.nic.in.