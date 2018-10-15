India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Karnataka: School principal hacked to death in Bengaluru

By
    Bengaluru, Oct 15: At least four people barged into Havanur Public School, located in Bengaluru's Agrahara Sasarahalli area, and killed the school principal on Sunday.

    Victim Ranganath (60) was conducting a special class on a Sunday for 10th Standard students at Havanur Public School when a gang of six members came barging into the classroom and murdered him.

    One of the gang members was nabbed later from Mahalaxmi Layout area here, based on a tip off. The man suffered a leg injury when police fired at him after he attacked them. He was later taken to a hospital and treated. A case has been registered.

    Police suspect a land dispute relating to the school building to be the reason behind the killing.

    (With PTI inputs)

