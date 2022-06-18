Karnataka PUC result 2022: Time, date, where to check

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 18: The Karnataka PUC result 2022 will be declared today, June 18. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared at 11.30 am today for over 6.8 lakh students. In addition to the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022, the board will also announce the results for the repeaters as well.

There are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates who have enrolled this year for exam, the education department said.

In 2020 the 2nd PUC results were delayed due to COVID-19. The exams were cancelled in 2021 for the same reason. If one goes by the pattern the results are usually declared four weeks after the exams are conducted. In 2019 the exams were conducted between March 1 and March 18 and the results were declared on April 15. The Karnataka PUC results 2022 once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 9:13 [IST]