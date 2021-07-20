Is it another supersonic boom? What was that mysterious 'sound' heard in Bengaluru?

Karnataka PUC Result 2021 declared: Check details

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 20: The Karnataka PUC Result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result have been declared for 7 lakh students. The result link will be active at 4.30 pm. "DPUE has taken more effort this year than the same taken to evaluate papers and announce results done during any other regular year. Formulating an aggregate score for each student has been a tedious process which has been done carefully," education minister, S Suresh Kumar.

The marks obtained by the students in Class 10, 12 and Class 12 internal exam were considered before the declaration of the results.. 5% grace marks were provided to the regular as well as repeater students as per the evaluation policy.

The results once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in.